Making Dance Film At Home - New 92Y Class Begins April 20

We're Tik Tok'ing, we're Instagramming... we've become extremely well-acquainted with both the spaces we're occupying and our mobile recording devices. So step up your dance film game! Get the skills and techniques to merge your space and device into a site-specific, movement-inspired mobile dance film. Alter the space around you through movement and capture it as a meaningful documentation of a newfound creative process.



No movement or filmmaking experience is necessary.



Each week, we hold an online meeting to discuss the goals of the week and what needs to be prepared and accomplished, going over any questions you may have. Throughout the week the instructor checks via email or Zoom.



Week One: Movement Generation

Week Two: Filming

Week Three: Editing

Week Four: Share



Instructor Andrew Chapman is a performer with site-specific and immersive theater company Third Rail Projects as a current cast member of their critically acclaimed show Then She Fell. Andrew is also the founding producer of the 92Y Mobile Dance Film Festival ; the first and only film festival to screen dance film shot solely on mobile devices.

NEW ONLINE 92Y CLASS

BEGINS ON APRIL 20 AT 5 pm

FOUR SESSIONS FOR $40

REGISTER HERE





