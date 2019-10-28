Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Heads to City Center Studio 5

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet celebrates its 15th anniversary with two world premieres to music by Schubert and Dvorak, and solos for departing dancers Elizabeth Brown and Sarah Atkins, November 22 at 8 PM and November 23 at 7:30 PM at City Center Studio 5, 130 West 56th Street. As always, all music is played live by the Company's superb musicians, pianist Melody Fader and violinist Doori Na.

Elizabeth Brown, member of the Company since its founding 15 years ago, will appear in the work created especially for her: Morning Song, set to Cheap Imitations for violin by John Cage. Choreographer Magloire tapped into Brown's restrained elegance in a solo in which she "moves with innate grace and feminine power through ritualistic motifs that make (one) think of the great Isadora Duncan solos - but with the added glamour of Morning Song being danced on pointe...Deep, rich applause greeted this sublime dancework." (Philip Gardner, Oberon's Grove)

For Sarah Atkins, 10 year member of New Chamber Ballet, who is relocating to Nashville with her family, Magloire has created a new solo to Franz Schubert's moment Musical No. 6 for piano.

Also receiving its World Premiere is a quartet by Magloire to Antonin Dvorak's Romance op. 12 for violin and piano. Sarah and Elizabeth will be joined by Amber Neff and Rachele Perla.

Elizabeth and Sarah will also be featured in a revival of Magloire's 2008 Klavierstuck, set to a composition by Karlheinz Stockhausen, who personally recommended his Klavierstuck IX for piano to the choreographer. Reviewing in the London Financial Times, Apollinaire Scherr found that "Magloire lingered on simple motifs until their gorgeousness seeped in." (September 2013).

Phantom, an excerpt from Magloire's full-evening The Night, to music by Wolfgang Rihm, was hailed as "a stunning achievement" by Jerry Hochman on criticaldance.net, citing four dancers in "a ritual, quasi-religious presentation of like-minded...bodies and souls which an outsider observes and perhaps joins only after a lengthy period of emotional and spiritual probation." The creation of The Night was supported in part by the Amphion Foundation and Claire and Christopher Mann.

www.newchamberballet.com





