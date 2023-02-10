MOCA Will Host J Chen Project's AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS

J CHEN PROJECT will present the world premiere of AAPI HEROES: MYTHS AND LEGENDS, directed and choreographed by Jessica Chen, March 30 - 31, 2023 at the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA), located at 215 Centre Street in New York City.

J CHEN PROJECT presents an immersive evening of dance that reimagines the past, present, and future through an Asian American cultural lens. Take a journey through the spaces of the Museum of Chinese in America and explore different worlds filled with AAPI stories of strength, resilience, and resistance in the face of ongoing challenges and discrimination. AAPI HEROES aims to educate, raise awareness, and inspire audiences to stand in solidarity and take action to address and combat these issues while also honoring the rich fruits of AAPI history.

The evening will include new works inspired by two iconic Asian American figures who have significantly impacted American culture and society: Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The performances will pay tribute to the enduring influence of Bruce Lee's martial arts and philosophy, and the trailblazing career of Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star.

J CHEN PROJECT's Artistic Director Jessica Chen states, "Rooted in my own ancestral history, I use dance as a vehicle to challenge audiences to examine the systemic ways society marginalizes the AAPI community and to make a direct impact on it. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the invisibility and lack of representation of the AAPI community in mainstream media and society. I see the body as a political vessel and use dance to spark conversation within the community and generate action that disrupts and dismantles hierarchy, and hopefully, ignite societal change."

Dancers include Carl Ponce Cubero, Sumire Ishige, Maya Lam, Chieh Hsiung, Fang-Ting Yeh, Tsubasa Nishioka, Cameron Surh and Fiona Tsang. Featuring actor Joy Chen.

The production team includes Jennifer Fok (Lighting Design), PaprTape (Composer & Sound Design), Lui Konno, Erica Johnston and Keiko Voltaire (Costume Design), Beau Banks (Production Stage Manager) and Neysha Merced (Artistic Assistant).

Performances take place on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 at 6:30pm and 8:30pm. Running time is one hour. Tickets are $35. Patron tickets are $70, which includes a tax-deductible donation to JCP's Patron Ticket Program and provides a complimentary ticket for an underprivileged child to come to see the performance. Purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224111®id=174&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fjchenproject.ticketleap.com%2Faapi-heroes-myths-and-legends?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.