Lynch Dance Institute Announces Virtual Offerings For Helping Dancers Prepare For Summer Intensive Auditions

Lynch Dance Institute (LDI), fostering excellence through the joy of dance, announces a full line of services to support dancers as they prepare for their Summer Intensive Auditions. For the first time, many Summer Dance Intensive Auditions will be held online, requiring dancers to take many other digital challenges into account among the already-demanding artistic requirements of auditions. With many Nutcracker and Holiday Season performances canceled, now is a great time for dancers to start preparing for the new demand of online auditions, and LDI's customized audition packages have everything auditioners need to maximize their ability to shine within their current circumstance.

Lynch Dance Institute founders Alexandra Dickson Lynch and Timothy Lynch, retired Pacific Northwest Ballet dancers, bring more than three decades of professional experience in audition and dance training. The tech savvy duo had LDI's classes fully up and running online within three days of the required COVID-19 studio shutdown in March, fully set up with webcams, monitors, and internet setups. After nearly ten months of teaching via Zoom, Tim and Alexandra are well versed in what works best online, offering private coaching, mentoring, and audition material selection. Along with physical limitations, performing on camera via Zoom creates additional hurdles for dancers: dancers must select audition material that reads well on screen, and position themselves well on camera so their hard work and artistry is appreciated in two dimensions. Virtual one-on-one private training sessions and mentorship will help dancers across the nation nail their audition videos.

Auditions come at a particularly challenging year for young dance artists, many of whom may have been unable to attend lessons in person for months. Alexandra Dickson Lynch says, "We wholeheartedly understand the depth of challenges that all dancers and parents are experiencing right now. We designed our offerings to bring peace of mind and be a resource for dancers as they navigate this audition process. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us for support and guidance."

In the past three years, Lynch Dance Institute students have attended the following summer intensives: American Ballet Theater, San Francisco Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Boston Ballet, Houston Ballet, Miami City Ballet, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Ballet, and the School of American Ballet. LDI bridges traditional ballet training and contemporary dance trends with a "human first, dancer second" holistic approach that develops dancers physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The full line of audition preparation services includes:

Private coaching: One-on-one coaching from LDI instructors will help students refine their audition materials and position themselves on camera.

Audition material selection: LDI teachers work with dancers to select the best material that matches their artistic and athletic strengths.

Mentoring: Completely online, mentoring sessions with LDI's founders, Alexandra Dickson and Timothy Lynch, will empower students to make the right choice of where to audition, which schools may be the best fit, and develop a mindframe for success.

Videographer and photographer: Some schools may require additional taped or photographed materials in addition to livestream. LDI can make recommendations for dance videographers and photographers.

Technology Advice: Each summer intensive will require different technical needs, dancers should contact LDI directly to discuss ⁠requirements.

Price list available on lynchdance.com. To book, please contact registration@lynchdance.com.