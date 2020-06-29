Lincoln Center At Home Continues its Dance Week With a Tribute To Balanchine

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

After George Balanchine's death in 1983, the New York City Ballet honored its revered co-founder in a tribute performance. In this Live From Lincoln Center rebroadcast from 1983, the company presents three of Balanchine's ballets.

Vienna Waltzes features dancers Kyra Nichols and Sean Lavery, Heather Watts and Helgi Tomasson, Elyse Borne and Bart Cook, Karin von Aroldingen and Peter Martins, and Suzanne Farrell and Adam Lüders. Mozartiana, set to music by Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky, is led by Suzanne Farrell, Victor Castelli, and Ib Andersen. Who Cares?, with music by George Gershwin, features Lourdes Lopez, Patricia McBride, Heather Watts, and Sean Lavery.

Robert Irving conducts the NYCB Orchestra. Tribute to Balanchine, scheduled for release on June 3, has been rescheduled for June 29 at 8:00 pm ET. http://lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/series/dance-week

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You