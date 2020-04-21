Interactive Learning Platform, Scoolu, Expands Into Dance!

The innovative digital-learning platform, Scoolu, announced today that they have expanded into the dance category with an impressive roster of award-winning coaches. As the need to social-distance remains strongly in place, Scoolu continues to be an invaluable way for those passionate about the pursuit of their dreams to help elevate their skills while on quarantine. With sports and music already established as core competencies, the expansion into dance has created a third major category where students of all ages and skill levels can learn from the top talent and instructors in their field.

Scoolu President, Blake Armstrong, on the recent expansion: We are very excited about our entry into the dance category. We hold ourselves to a very high standard when it comes to our coaches, and with the addition of instructors like Mikey Minden, Philip Wright, Lauren Froderman, and Ashely Everett to our already impressive list of instructors, we feel we have the team available to truly make a difference for our dance students. Like we've experienced in our other categories, we are confident that our coaches will be able to help elevate the knowledge base and skills of our students while improving and inspiring them in so many important ways ­- especially now when being under quarantine has largely stripped them of the ability to put in the work they are accustomed to. The instructors on the Scoolu Dance team have performed on the biggest stages in the world - from the Academy Awards to the Super Bowl. They have toured the world with artists such as Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears and many of the other top touring acts of the past decade. They've starred on broadway and in some of Hollywood's biggest TV shows and movies. Now they are available to work one-on-one with clients from the comfort of their own home.

Scoolu is rooted in the belief that there is no better way for a student to improve their skill set than by working with elite and proven instructors. Their roster of legendary instructors includes Hall-of-Famers, Olympic Gold Medalists, World Champions, Grammy Winners, Stanley Cup Champions and Platinum Selling Musicians. Among their coaches, they have earned 17 Stanley Cup championships, 33 Grammy nominations, 18 olympic medals and have danced in front of over 1 billion people. Now all that experience and knowledge is available to top-tier talent and those just starting out; helping to create the next generation of legends and champions.





