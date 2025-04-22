INSIDE THE ROSE INTERNATIONAL DANCE PRIZE 2025 Documentary Will Stream Exclusively on Marquee TV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global arts and culture streaming service Marquee TV has partnered with world-leading dance organisation Sadler's Wells to present Inside the Rose International Dance Prize 2025, a 60-minute documentary capturing an intimate behind the scenes look at the inaugural Rose International Dance Prize. Held for the first time this year at Sadler's Wells in London, the Prize celebrates creativity in the art form and champions new work from across the globe. The film will be available to stream exclusively worldwide on Marquee TV from Thursday 8 May.

Through a mix of groundbreaking performance and compelling storytelling, the documentary provides unique access to the four finalists as they compete for the inaugural prize. Among the most innovative in the world, these choreographers – Lia Rodrigues, Kyle Abraham, Marco da Silva Ferreira and Christos Papadopoulos – push the boundaries of dance with storytelling that speaks to universal themes and resonates far beyond the stage. Stepping into the lives of the choreographers both on stage and off, the film captures their hopes and ambitions around the prize and reveals why it holds such significance on the international dance stage. Filmed in dramatic outdoor locations as well as on stage, these striking juxtapositions highlight the artistry of the four finalists in new and unexpected ways.

The cameras also stay close to the prestigious panel of judges – Dame Arlene Phillips, Karthika Naïr, PJ Harvey and Professor Christopher Bannerman – as they watch, deliberate and ultimately crown the winners. The film follows the action from rehearsals, through performance, to the moment the winner is revealed, giving audiences a ringside seat to works by four of the most acclaimed choreographers in the world. BAFTA winning actor Fiona Shaw narrates.

The inaugural Rose International Dance Prize was held in January and February 2025, with Greek choreographer Christos Papadopoulos named as the Rose Prize winner for his haunting production LARSEN C which explored universal patterns of change and monumental shifts occurring around the world. Stav Struz Boutros was awarded the Bloom Prize, a second category for emerging choreographers, for her solo piece that drew on her family's Georgian roots and reclaimed a conventionally masculine dance, the traditional Georgian folk dance Khorumi. The prize is run by Sadler's Wells, who managed a nomination and shortlisting process over a two year period, and is funded by an anonymous donor who chose the name Rose for the prize.

Susannah Simons, Director of Performing Arts at Marquee TV, said: “It was an honour for Marquee TV to be involved in this remarkable initiative by Sadler's Wells, highlighting all that is wonderful about contemporary dance and its ability to reflect the universal issues of life in the twenty-first century. We hope viewers around the world enjoy delving behind the scenes of these performances and learning more about these incredible choreographers through this unique documentary.”

Chris Travers, Director of Marketing and Communications at Sadler's Wells, commented: “For a global prize we wanted a broadcast partner who could deliver reach and sustained impact and so Marquee were an ideal fit for the Rose International Dance Prize. Their dedicated documentary team at Northern Town captured the excitement and magic at Sadler's Wells on stage and off, and the high drama of the selecting the winner. The film will be a must-see for dance fans but also enthralling viewing for anyone wanting to encounter world-class talent up close.”

Inside the Rose International Dance Prize 2025 was filmed and produced by Northern Town Productions for Marquee TV. The Prize and the documentary are dedicated to the memory of Emma Gladstone, a pioneering dancer and programmer who passed away in January 2025. Her last project was setting up the Rose Prize.

Marquee TV is the global streaming TV service for dance, opera, music, theatre and visual arts, curating a rich mix of the world's greatest artists in their greatest performances, from the contemporary and cutting-edge to the classics.

More information on Marquee TV, including subscription details, can be found on the Marquee TV website.

