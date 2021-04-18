Doug Varone and Dancers Announce 2021 NY Season

Doug Varone and Dancers announce its 2021 New York Season, The Scrapbook. Through a virtual, interactive presentation, a scrapbook shared between two characters guides us into their locked-down worlds and beyond. Turning the pages, find letters they exchange, memorabilia from the past and the present, and a parallel narrative of personal stories unfolding in short films set to music of the 40s and 50s.

Much like a mini-series, the films will be released episodically over three nights., April 19, 21, and 23, at 7:30 p.m. EDT. With each episode, in addition to watching the films, viewers will be able to navigate the website and discover related information and articles about the specific subjects of the films.

Doug directed the short films, ranging from 2-5 minutes each, via Zoom. The dancers acted as both cast and crew, setting the scenes, lighting, and cameras, shooting themselves at their own homes and other spaces where they found themselves quarantined.

"Our virtual New York Season, The Scrapbook, is the culmination of a project that started with the creation of individual short films for company dancers," Mr. Varone explained. "As the project progressed, the films evolved into an interactive website which weaves the films into one narrative. Even though all the films are greatly varied in their subject matter, they all share the same origins of having been created within this pandemic and reflect upon the importance of discussing, remembering, and sharing stories."

Tickets are available for purchase through Give Lively for $20 each at https://secure.givelively.org/event/dova-inc/the-scrapbook.