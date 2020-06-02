Debbie Allen Hosts 12-Hour Digital Dance-a-Thon June 13

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to Dance Magazine, Debbie Allen is putting on a 12-hour digital dance-a-thon on Saturday, June 13. The event is called Dance To The Music.

Allen will be livestreaming on Instagram and Facebook, along with her co-host, choreographer JaQuel Knight, from 12pm to 12am Pacific.

Throughout the marathon, there will be impromptu performances from dancers, conversations with celebrities, dance classes with choreographers, spotlights on studios across the country, DJ sets, and more.

The event is presented by Debbie Allen Dance Academy, JaQuel Knight Foundation, Dance Media, AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Annenberg Foundation. It will raise funds for dancers, choreographers and dance teachers who have lost their jobs to the the health crisis.

Appearances will be made by Dolly Parton, Catherine Zeta Jones, Ellen Pompeo and Billy Porter, as well as dance stars like Misty Copeland, Mia Michaels, the Rockettes and Savion Glover.

Visit Allen's Instagram, @TheRealDebbieAllen, and Facebook page, to tune in.

Read the original story at Dance Magazine.

