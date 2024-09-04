Dance/USA Launches Survey To Understand The Needs Of The National Dance Ecosystem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance/USA, the national service organization for dance, is conducting a survey of the national dance ecosystem. The survey is open to those living and/or working in the U.S. who participate in the dance field - dance artists, administrators, presenters, technical teams, educators, archivists, agents, and more.

The purpose of the survey is to learn about the individuals and organizations who make up the U.S. dance community and understand how Dance/USA can serve and support them, which will inform Dance/USA's Strategic Reframing Process.

they invite those who work in the dance ecosystem to tell us about themselves and the challenges they face, which will offer Dance/USA greater insight into the needs of the dance sector. Access the survey!

Dance/USA is undergoing a Strategic Reframing Process through which they will re-evaluate and re-articulate how they do their work as a national service organization. As an outcome of the Strategic Reframing Process, they will expand the community and manifest an environment that embodies equity, centers inclusive practices, and cultivates a profound sense of belonging for all within the dance ecosystem.

They are dedicated to incorporating input from the greater dance community so that they may gain a clearer understanding of and commitment to what it means to be in humble service to the dance field. The data collected from the survey of the national dance ecosystem will be examined alongside information collected earlier this year in a Dance/USA member survey to inform their Strategic Reframing Process.

In order to include as many voices as possible, they have created a short, 5-10 minute survey with a financial incentive. Five survey respondents will be randomly selected to win a $100 American Express gift card. The drawing will take place in December.

Comments