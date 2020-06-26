Dance/NYC Announces #ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers Conversation Series July 7 - Cultural Workers Behind The Veil

Dance/NYC moves into its seventh week of hosting a twelve-part Facebook Live Conversation Series with arts workers from across the arts and culture sector. These discussions highlight the importance of the arts ecology, point to current challenges and offer considerations on our way forward as a field. This series is a part of #ArtistsAreNecessaryWorkers, a new online and social media campaign dedicated to the acknowledgement, representation and integration of dance and arts workers into the decision-making processes that will envision the future for New York City post-pandemic.

The series launched successfully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, and will continue to take place every Tuesday from 5:30 - 7pm ET through August 4, 2020 on Dance/NYC's Facebook Page.

Upcoming dates include:

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 | 5:30pm - 7pm Tuesday, July 7, 2020 | 5:30pm - 7pm

Dance In Community | June 30, 2020, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion with dance workers who are leading activist movements and caring for our communities through this time, with

Alicia Bauman-Morales, Independent Dance Artist; Organizer, Artists Co-creating Real Equity; Brinda Guha, Curator, Wise Fruit NYC; Brittany Williams, Dancer, Choreographer, Organizer; and Naomi Goldberg-Haas, Artistic Director, Dances for a Variable Population.

Cultural Works Behind the Veil | July 7, 2020, 5:30pm-7:00pm

Join Dance/NYC in a discussion with arts administrators and organizers working tirelessly though this moment, with Clarissa Soto-Josephs, Associate Director, Pentacle; Kaisha Johnson, Founding Director, Women of Color in the Arts; Marýa Wethers, Independent Creative Producer & Curator; and Rebecca Ferrell, Director of Programs, Dance/USA.

"We have learnt so much over the past few weeks in our discussions with many involved across the sector including individual dance makers, arts leaders, studio owners, dance educators and disability justice advocates who have given us their personal accounts of what this moment has required of them and the opportunity it has provided to consider new ways of operating. We hope to continue to synthesize these perspectives and channel this knowledge into our programming and advocacy efforts," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, executive director of Dance/NYC.

