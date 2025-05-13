Dance For Paws To Host GRACE TO THE RESCUE Inaugural Gala To Benefit Homeless Animals 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dance for Paws, a new non-profit organization dedicated to using the power of dance to raise funds and awareness for homeless animals, has announced its inaugural fundraising event, Grace to the Rescue, on June 2, 2025, at Symphony Space in New York City.

Founded by Sarah Lane, international guest artist and former Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre, Dance for Paws supports no-kill shelters, rescues, and clinics across the country, helping to improve care for homeless animals, reduce euthanasia rates, and promote adoption. Through creative events like Grace to the Rescue, Dance for Paws is dedicated to making a tangible impact on the lives of animals in need.

The evening will feature a mix of classical ballet and contemporary dance, with performances from top artists of American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and more.

Highlights include an excerpt from Emeralds by George Balanchine, performed by Baily Jones, Alexa Maxwell, and KJ Takahashi of New York City Ballet, and the Bluebird Pas de Deux from The Sleeping Beauty, danced by Takumi Miyake and YoonJung Seo of American Ballet Theatre. Iconic ballerina, Gillian Murphy, will give one of her final performances in James Whiteside's On the Water pas de deux alongside Mr. Whiteside.

The program also includes the White Swan Pas de Deux from Swan Lake, performed by Christine Shevchenko and Thomas Forster, both of American Ballet Theatre. New works will include Rich Man's Frug by Andrew Winans, danced by Graceanne Pierce, and Interactions by Dance Theatre of Harlem's Ingrid Silva, performed by David Wright and Elias Delano Re. Additional contemporary pieces include The Winter from 4 Seasons by Arcadian Broad and Disconnect by Francis Lawrence. The program will also showcase Dark Meadow Suite, performed by Graham 2 Dance Company. The evening will conclude with an excerpt from Don Quixote, featuring American Ballet Theatre's rising stars Jake Roxander and Léa Fleytoux, alongside the inaugural Dance for Paws Award recipients from ADC IBC as the Flower Girls and New Jersey Ballet dancers in Classical Couples, adapted by Sarah Lane.

A sidewalk mini-adoption event will take place from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, one hour before the performance begins. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable pets from Best Friends Animal Society and Muddy Paws Rescue. This pre-show event provides a chance for the audience and passersby to connect with and adopt animals in need of a forever home.

“I have danced on stages all over the world and seen first-hand that dance has the power to inspire change, raise awareness, and ignite conversations,” notes Lane. Through Dance for Paws, I'm thrilled to be able to use this art form to make a real difference in the lives of homeless animals. Our inaugural gala, Grace to the Rescue, is not just about raising funds—it's about creating a community of people who are passionate about giving these animals a second chance. Together, we can provide them with the care, love, and forever homes they deserve.”

All net proceeds from Grace to the Rescue will benefit Best Friends Animal Society's Campaign to Save Them All, the Emma and Georgina Bloomberg AMC to the Rescue Fund, and Muddy Paws Rescue's foster program. These organizations work to reduce the number of animals euthanized each year and provide crucial care to those in need.

TICKET AND VENUE INFORMATION

Grace to the Rescue will take place on Monday, June 2 at 7:00pm at Symphony Space, located at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, accessible by the 1,2,3, B and C trains.

Tickets start at $75 and are available at https://www.symphonyspace.org/events/vp-dance-for-paws.

VIP ticket holders will have access to a post-performance reception at Symphony Space's Bar Thalia, where they can meet the performers and learn more about the mission of Dance for Paws.

All ticket purchasers will also be eligible to opt-in for a complimentary one-year membership to Best Friends Animal Society, helping support their continued efforts to save homeless pets nationwide.

ABOUT DANCE FOR PAWS

Dance for Paws was founded in 2024 by Sarah Lane, a former Principal Dancer with American Ballet Theatre. The organization combines the transformative power of dance with a deep commitment to animal welfare. Through its events, Dance for Paws raises critical funds for no-kill shelters, rescues, and clinics, aiming to reduce the number of animals euthanized each year. The organization advocates for fostering, adoption, and standing against breed discrimination while promoting responsible pet ownership.

