DANCE CHURCH Launches Online Streaming Platform

Prior to the health crisis, Dance Church was an in-person event, with classes taking place in New York, Los Angeles, and more.

Dance Church has launched its own streaming platform to host dance classes twice a week, and is planning a subscription option soon.

It's a dance class that feels more like a party. Dance Church is a guided improvisation dance fitness class. The teacher leads class in a series of movement cues, accompanied by a curated playlist of multi-genre pop music. Feel the music and move as your body desires. The mirrors are covered, the lighting is dim, and the music is loud. In this class, be prepared to move continuously for 90 minutes without having to memorize set choreography.

Learn more about the digital platform and all of Dance Church's offerings at https://go.dancechurch.com/.

