Corona Performing Works Premieres KLYTAIMNESTRA Next Month

The performance is on Friday November 18 at 7:30 PM.

Oct. 28, 2022  

ALESSANDRA CORONA PERFORMING WORKS celebrates its 10th Anniversary Season with the premiere of 'KLYTAIMNESTRA," choreographed by Alessandra Corona in collaboration with the Company. Set to the original score "Proseccio" by Thomas Lentakis and Gary Mosca, the dramatic new work will be performed November 18 at JREC Theater in Julia Richman High School.

Through movement and visual art, the choreography by Corona and company members explores the psychological and emotional aspects of the story and the conflicts and passions of the characters. The drama is set against the splendor and excitement of royal life.

Alessandra Corona initially studied the story in school in her hometown of Cagliari Italy, and later rediscovered it in the book "Fuochi" (Fire) by Marguerite Yourcenar. Reading the book helped the choreographer during the creation of Klytaimnestra (the name as spelled in Greek).

ALESSANDRA CORONA, from Cagliari Sardinia, was trained at the National Ballet Academy in Rome, where she studied ballet, Graham, Limon, Cunningham, and jazz techniques. Upon moving to New York, she joined Ballet Hispanico and quickly rose to the rank of principal dancer, touring the with Company for 12 years and originating roles in many ballets. At the invitation of Ann Reinking, Alessandra toured for two years in the international company of Fosse, and appeared in the City Center Encores! production of No Strings, directed by Reinking. A resident of NYC, she founded Alessandra Corona Performing Works in 2012 and remains true to the commitment to create original works that integrate dance, music, theater, video and film arts.

THOMAS LENTAKIS (composer), from a family of professional musicians, started studying piano at the age of 7 and later added drums and guitar. He formed his first band, the Poxdoctors, at the age of 11. After studying writing and music at Columbia University and Sarah Lawrence College, Mr. Lentakis co-founded The Agents, a NY-based band. He also began composing electronic music for dance productions and has worked with various choreographers, including Manuel Vignoulle (France), Kristian Cellini (Rome), Guido Tuveri (Sardinia), Ramon Oller (Barcelona), Renato Greco (Rome), and Alessandra Corona, for whom he has composed all original scores since 2012.




American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues With TAP ELLINGTON Next Week Photo
American Tap Dance Foundation Film Series Continues With TAP ELLINGTON Next Week
The second installment of the American Tap Dance Foundation's First Friday Film Festival, Tap Ellington, will take place on Friday, November 4 at 8pm, in-studio at The American Tap Dance Center, 154 Christopher Street #2, and live streamed.
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of Dance Experience Photo
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces The Bridge Virtual Dance Institute of Dance Experiences
The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transforms the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Works & Process Presents Masterz At Work Dance Family: ALL INCLUSIVE AND MORE Photo
Works & Process Presents Masterz At Work Dance Family: ALL INCLUSIVE AND MORE
A legend within the ballroom community, founder of the Kiki House of Juicy Couture, leader of The House of Balenciaga, and this year's Latex Ball Avis Penda'vis Angel Award winner, Black trans femme choreographer Courtney Washington Balenciaga creates dances that are a representation of resiliency, and which foster community in under-resourced areas of Brooklyn.
Works & Process Presents LayeRhythm (On The Move) With The Hood Lockers Photo
Works & Process Presents LayeRhythm (On The Move) With The Hood Lockers
Embodying the continuum of concert and social dance, LayeRhythm led by Mai Lê Hô weaves a singular mix of freestyle dance, live music, and audience interaction, celebrating the vibrancy of street and club dance cultures. Spotlighting The Hood Lockers, the evening will feature choreographed work from the company alongside improvisations by musicians, dancers and emcees, captivating young and old, theater and club goers.

