Cirque Du Soleil's CRYSTAL Makes Its Rockford Debut In February 2025 at BMO Center

Cirque du Soleil's CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice for the very first time, makes its Rockford debut at BMO Center (300 Elm Street, Rockford) from February 6 to 9, 2025.

With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil's first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination.

Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people in over 135 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.

CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil's creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday. Every time audiences watch, there is something new to see and experience. Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to bring CRYSTAL to Rockford this winter.

Tickets

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale on June 25. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Performance Schedule

Rockford, IL, BMO Center

Thursday, February 6 at 7:00pm

Friday, February 7 at 7:00pm

Saturday, February 8 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm

Sunday, February 9 at 1:00pm

About CRYSTAL

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show's protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be: herself.

Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder.

The show is suitable for all ages.

