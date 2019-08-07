Verb Ballets welcomes choreographer Loretta Simonto the studio the week of August 12- 16, 2019. Simon graduate of Youngstown State University has been working in Europe for the last eighteen years. After studying at Houston Ballet, she created her own company, Simon Dance Theater, noted for the dance video drama Idol Time. She is an award-winning performer and choreographer and as a passionate teacher she has been on faculty at Cleveland School of Arts and Cleveland State University. She has most recently as a freelance choreographer.

In 2018 Simon conceived a piece for Ravel's Shéhérazade with the vocal accompaniment of operatic singer Persephone Abbott. She is at Verb Ballets studio to restage and adapt the work Shéhérazade Retoldon the company. Shéhérazade Retoldis a reconceived tale of a woman inspired to become a warrior. She embodies self-sacrifice and empowerment. Shéhérazade distracts the sultan, night after night, using her intelligence and guile to engage him and preserve herself and others. Not just a fascination with the oriental and exotic culture, it is a story of forbearance, enlightenment, and heroism. The company premiere will feature live accompaniment by the musicians of the Chamber Music Society of Ohio. The Akron premiere will take place at Tuesday Musical's Fuze Series on October 10, 2019 at EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall.





