Chloé And Maud Productions Announce TAP INTO EMPOWERMENT! Online Tap Intensive For Young Women

Chloé and Maud Productions will present Tap Into Empowerment! hosted by Emmy Award nominated choreographer Chloé Arnold and her sister, internationally renowned tap dancer Maud Arnold August 7-9, 2020. In addition to daily tap classes, the three-day online intensive will feature Hip Hop, House, Afro-Fun, Syncopated Babies and Syncopated Ladies repertory classes, daily empowerment workshops, filmmaking discussions, student showcase, screening of the recently released short film IN A BEAT directed by Natasha Myrhnier, nightly events and more.

"During these trying times it is especially important to focus on mental health and well-being, especially of girls and young women," said Chloé Arnold. "This is a time where loneliness can create a susceptibility to low self-esteem and the Syncopated Ladies 'Tap Into Empowerment' program is designed to help them find the tools to live empowered lives on and off the dance floor. It's more than dance steps, it's more than moves, it's an opportunity for girls and young women to redefine themselves and amplify their voices and self-esteem."

All ages and levels are welcome to participate in online Master Classes with Syncopated Ladies stars Chloé and Maud Arnold, Anissa Lee, Assata Madison, Pam Yasutake (Shuffle Along), Melinda Sullivan (Flying Over Sunset, So You Think You Can Dance), Gisele Silva along with Syncopated Sista-Friends including MacArthur 'Genius' Award recipient Michelle Dorrance, Karida Griffith and Star Dixon. Dancers will also have the opportunity to explore additional dance styles with Nina Flagg (House), Ava Bernstine Mitchell (Hip Hop) and Maud Arnold (Afro-Funk).

A guaranteed highlight of the event will be special "Sisterhood Conversations" with leaders in their fields such as Author and Philanthropist Gael-Sylvia Pullen, Filmmaker Natasha Myrhnier and Dr. Gabrina Dixon, pediatrician at Children's Hospital DC.

For more information and to register online please visit www.onlinetapfest.com. The Chloé and Maud Foundation created a "buy one - give one" model which allows them to provide scholarships to tap dancers of all ages and abilities around the globe who may not otherwise be able to participate.

About Chloé and Maud Arnold:

Chloé and Maud Arnold are a sister dancing, choreographing, and producing duo. Both Internationally recognized tap dancers and graduates of Columbia University in Film, Emmy Award Nominated Chloé, and Maud Arnold are creating opportunities to elevate and celebrate the art of tap dancing through Film, TV, and live events. Their work has taken them worldwide, to over 30 countries. They are the creators of The Syncopated Ladies, a Female Tap Dance Band based in Los Angeles, CA. Their fierce footwork and feminine style have attracted audiences around the globe with their cutting edge viral videos, including a "Tap Formation" video that Beyonce herself endorsed on both beyonce.com and with a live performance in London. Whoopi Goldberg calls their Prince tribute "Brilliant...," Shonda Rhimes calls them "Amazing...", and in 2016 alone, they amassed 50 million views online and on television.

