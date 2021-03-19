Chaz Wolcott Directs and Stars in Dance Series COOPED UP

"How would you put the last year into words?" Cooped Up quickly answers that question: You can't!! Instead, Creator and Director Chaz Wolcott tells the tale of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown entirely through dance. This new series takes viewers on a theatremaker's journey to find ways to cope with his harsh new existence amidst a global pandemic.

At times emotional and at times funny, Cooped Up strives to reminisce with viewers about the rollercoaster we've been riding for the last year. From "Tiger King" and Zoom tutorials to isolated holidays and emotional baking, from virtual funerals to vacations in our bathtubs, this last year has been a whirlwind experience that is worthy of being commemorated in this dance time capsule.

"Prologue" - the first installment which premieres Friday, March 19 - showcases the behind-the-scenes deliberation between a theatremaker's Inner Artist and Inner Skeptic when diving in to a new project. This episode serves as the introduction to and impetus for the series, which will then go back to March 2020 and move forward through every chapter of the pandemic with aplomb. "Prologue" features a parody version of "A Musical" from Something Rotten, sung by the competing voices in Chaz's head.

PRIMMEtime Video [link to www.primmetime.com] provides editing and special FX, and the logo for Cooped Up was designed by Scott Richardson. Wolcott serves as creator, director and choreographer, and stars as a boatload of characters throughout the series. Cooped Up features music from a variety of eras, genres, and artists, repurposed for the narrative.

Chaz Wolcott is a director, choreographer and actor best known for his appearance as Buttons in Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical, now available on Disney+. He was featured on FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance" and starred as Mr. Mistoffelees in the National Tour of Cats. Chaz frequently collaborates with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, choreographing for Red Bucket Follies, Gypsy of the Year and Broadway Backwards. He has produced and directed The Stars Align, three editions of The Newsboys' Variety Show and Seize the Slipper, fundraising cabarets that collectively raised over $35k for BCEFA. He directs and choreographs at theatres nationwide and serves on faculty at Broadway Dance Center and Steps on Broadway.

Episode 1: https://youtu.be/Py3eiGfahW4

Follow @coopedupdance on Instagram [ link to www.instagram.com/coopedupdance] to catch each new episode!