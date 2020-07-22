Chamber Dance Project Presents NEW WORKS 2020 (& BEYOND)

Chamber Dance Project, Washington's premier contemporary ballet company, presents New Works 2020 (& beyond). Chamber Dance Project reaches beyond the stage-and the expected-to present virtual performance events that showcase our artists with exciting new dimensions of innovation and intimacy. You have the best seats in the house (your own) for a program of new works and repertory favorites performed in outdoor settings across the country.

The free screenings of new works will take place online on July 31 and September 24, 2020. CDP conducted virtual indoor and outdoor rehearsals and performances in four cities with its eight dancers, three choreographers and a commissioned music score for a new dance film. Three guest videographers worked with dancers in Los Angeles; Columbus, Ohio; and Milwaukee to film the ballets that will be screened on July 31, 2020 at 7:00pm EDT. Additional cities involved in the production of a new dance film to be shown online on September 24, 2020 at 7:00pm EDT include Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. Both screenings will be presented nationally. Reserve a free ticket at chamberdance.org/beyond or call 202-499-2297 for more information.

The ballets are being staged remotely for online streaming and to build new repertoire for CDP's June 2021 theatre season while ensuring the health of both audience members and performers. In addition to the outdoor shoots with professional videographers, the dancers will be filmed themselves in their homes in their home cities. The July screening, the outdoor performance is at the Sepulveda Dam in Los Angeles and in Milwaukee at an art museum.

"Embracing the new realities of a world living under pandemic, CDP's

New Works 2020 (& beyond) looks to offer audience members a unique and memorable virtual performance experience that they can take to heart every bit as much as if they were seated in a theater. Perhaps even more so, as they will be part of a global audience sharing in the creativity of CDP's fabulous artists together," said international arts writer and critic Steve Sucato.

The programming on July 31 includes world premiere screenings of contemporary ballets Berceuse with Luz San Miguel and Davit Hovhannisyan (Milwaukee),

Sarabande featuring dancer and choreographer Christian Denice (Los Angeles), and

In the Silence with Emmy Award-winner Grace-Anne Powers and Austin Powers (Columbus). It will also include a preview of a new work, Dwellings, created during the July virtual rehearsals. Preceding the ballets will be a live red carpet pre-show with the dancers, filmmakers and Artistic Director, Diane Coburn Bruning.

The programming on September 24 includes a world premiere of the new film that will incorporate seven of the company's dancers and will be a collaboration by the creators of last season's acclaimed Prufrock: choreographer Diane Coburn Burning, and composer James Bigbee Garver working with award-winning producer and filmmaker David Hamlin. The evening will also include the first public screening of a film made of Exit Wounds with the original cast. In keeping with the positive and creative outlook of CDP founder, Diane Coburn Bruning, there will be another "red carpet" pre-show before the film.

Berceuse

Choreography: Diane Coburn Bruning

Music: Benjamin Godard

Dancers: Luz San Miguel and Davit Hovhannisyan

Guest Videographer: Rachel Malehorn

In the Silence

Choreography: Cooper Verona

Music: Psalom by Arvo Pärt

Dancers: Grace-Anne Powers and Austin Powers

Guest Videographer: Jennifer Zmuda

Sarabande

Choreography: Diane Coburn Bruning

Music: Benjamin Britten (Sarabande from Simple Symphony)

Dancer: Christian Denice

Premiere: 2006 in New York with Chamber Dance Project, dancer Victor Quijada

Guest Videographer: Aaron Cota

Photo Credit: Rachel Malehorn

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You