Casting Announced for Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE at New York City Center

New York City Center today announced casting for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake. Following runs in Los Angeles and Washington D.C., Bourne's passionate and contemporary Swan Lake will play New York City Center January 30 - February 9, 2020. Los Angeles Times recently raved, "Bourne's dance-drama will make you laugh, break your heart and dazzle you."

The role of The Swan will be performed by Matthew Ball, Royal Ballet Principal dancer, and New Adventures company members Will Bozier and Max Westwell. The role of The Prince will be performed by Andrew Monaghan and James Lovell. The cast also includes Nicole Kabera and Katrina Lyndon as The Queen; Freya Field, Katrina Lyndon, and Carrie Willis as The Girlfriend; and Jonathon Luke Baker, Jack Jones, Ashley-Jordon Packer, and Max Westwell as The Private Secretary.

The company includes Nicole Alphonce, Andrew Ashton, Benjamin Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Callum Bowman, Isaac Peter Bowry, Tom Broderick, Megan Cameron, João Castro, Kayla Collymore, Zanna Cornelis, Cameron Everitt, Keenan Fletcher, Michaela Guibarra, Parsifal James Hurst, Shoko Ito, Mari Kamata, Nicholas Keegan, Jack Mitchell, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Jack William Parry, Barnaby Quarendon, Sam Salter, Mark Samaras, Alex Sturman, Katie Webb, and Stan West.

Please see below for Swan/Prince casting by performance.

Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece premiered in 1995 at Sadler's Wells and earned more than thirty international accolades, including three Tony Awards (following its 1998 Broadway run) and an Olivier Award. Perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male swan ensemble, this production shattered convention and turned tradition upside down. Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (scenery and costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) have created an exciting re-imagining of the classic New Adventures production.

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 West 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues).

Leadership support for dance at New York City Center is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and The Harkness Foundation for Dance.

CASTING FOR JAN 30 - FEB 9, 2020

THU, JAN 30 at 8:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Matthew Ball

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

FRI, JAN 31 at 8:00 PM *Press performance

The Swan/The Stranger: Matthew Ball

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

SAT, FEB 1 at 2:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Max Westwell

The Prince: James Lovell

SAT, FEB 1 at 8:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Matthew Ball

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

SUN, FEB 2 at 2:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Will Bozier

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

SUN, FEB 2 at 7:30 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Max Westwell

The Prince: James Lovell

TUE, FEB 4 at 7:30 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Will Bozier

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

WED, FEB 5 at 7:30 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Max Westwell

The Prince: James Lovell

THU, FEB 6 at 7:30 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Will Bozier

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

FRI, FEB 7 at 8:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Max Westwell

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

SAT, FEB 8 at 2:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Will Bozier

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

SAT, FEB 8 at 8:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Max Westwell

The Prince: James Lovell

SUN, FEB 9 at 2:00 PM

The Swan/The Stranger: Will Bozier

The Prince: Andrew Monaghan

New Adventures is proud to be a truly national dance-theater touring company and is one of Britain's leading exporters of dance internationally. Over the past 30 years New Adventures has transformed the popularity of dance in Britain, creating works that have altered the public perception of what is possible when it comes to telling stories without words. New Adventures has received numerous international awards and an incredible 12 Olivier Award nominations resulting in 6 wins. Over the past 30 years New Adventures has created 12 full-length productions and a mixed-bill of shorter works. This award-winning repertoire has inspired and thrilled millions of people worldwide. New Adventures is passionate about diversifying the dance landscape and investing in the future of dance, through delivering inclusive projects for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds, and developing and inspiring emerging artists.





