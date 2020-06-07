Bellydancer Helen Blondel Launches BellyPOP Online Course

With the launch of her new online dance course, award winning bellydancer Helen Blondel unveils the mystique of belly dancing while at the same time empowering women and girls to feel great about their body.

The multi award winning dancer recently launched BellyPOP, an online course designed to teach the fundamentals of the ancient art of belly dancing in the safety and comfort of your own home.

"I'm really excited about the launch of BellyPOP", explains Blondel. "The focus of this course is to introduce people to the essentials of this incredible art form, while at the same time liberating them from hangups about their body. BellyPOP is designed for women and girls of all ages, no matter what their shape or ability".

The course is focused on teaching newcomers the foundations of belly dancing, with an easy to understand approach and a friendly one-on-one style.

Blondel has over 15 years of experience as a dancer and teacher and sharing her expertise through online courses seemed like a natural progression of her career.

"Belly dancing has brought me and many others so much joy over the years", says Blondel. "I wanted to share my professional insights and help teach others a skill that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives".

With most people confined to their homes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the perfect time to try something new, while remaining socially distant.

The classes are divided up into easy segments, with each module focussing on an essential pillar of belly dancing skills. Best of all, Blondel is available to answer any questions from her students.

"People can't really go out and attend a dance studio these days", says Blondel. "That's what makes BellyPOP so great. Instead of mindlessly scrolling through Instagram or bingeing on Netflix, you can learn something new that's going to help you stay in shape, release endorphins and give you more confidence about your body, all in the safety of your living room".

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You