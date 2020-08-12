Ballet Hispánico's B Unidos Video Series Now Continues With BATACUDA FANTASTICA

BATACUDA FANTASTICA will be presented on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, a Watch Party on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm with Batacuda Fantástica.

Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers:

Batacuda Fantástica (1982)

Choreography by Vicente Nebrada

Music by Luciano Perrone

Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Roger Morgan

Batucada Fantástica evokes the essence of Brazilian Carnival through eight electric solos, culminating in a riotous ensemble finale.

Ballet Hispánico's original production of Batucada Fantástica was made possible, in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Company Premiere: 1982 at The Joyce Theater

Available to watch at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

# B Unidos

The Instagram series features videos created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."

