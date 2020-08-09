Ballet Hispánico Will Host a Danzón Watch Party
The event will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm EDT.
Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Danzón Watch Party on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm EDT. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers, and company dancers available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.
Danzón (2009)
Choreography by Eduardo Vilaro
Music: "You've Changed" by Carey/Fischer, arr. by D. Balakrishnan
"Danzón" by Paquito D'Rivera, arr. by M. Summer
"A Night in Tunisia" by Dizzy Gillespie/F. Paparelli, arr. by D. Balakrishnan
Reorchestrated by Alex Brown
Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger
Lighting Design by Joshua Preston
Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba. Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement.
The creation of Danzón was made possible through generous support from the Chicago Community Trust. Additional support was provided by the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD.
Ballet Hispánico Premiere: December 1, 2012 at the Apollo Theater