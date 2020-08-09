Ballet Hispánico Will Host a Danzón Watch Party

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm EDT.

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Danzón Watch Party on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7pm EDT. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers, and company dancers available at www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

Danzón (2009)

Choreography by Eduardo Vilaro

Music: "You've Changed" by Carey/Fischer, arr. by D. Balakrishnan

"Danzón" by Paquito D'Rivera, arr. by M. Summer

"A Night in Tunisia" by Dizzy Gillespie/F. Paparelli, arr. by D. Balakrishnan

Reorchestrated by Alex Brown

Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba. Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement.

The creation of Danzón was made possible through generous support from the Chicago Community Trust. Additional support was provided by the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD.

Ballet Hispánico Premiere: December 1, 2012 at the Apollo Theater

