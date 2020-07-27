Ballet Hispánico B UNIDOS Instagram Video Series Announces August Watch Party Schedule

Ballet Hispánico continues B Unidos, its video series, with Watch Parties in August 2020. Enjoy a Company performance from the comfort of your own home, followed by live Q&A sessions with Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico Eduardo Vilaro, choreographers and Company dancers: Wed August 5 at 7pm: Cada Noche...Tango; Wed August 19 at 7pm: Danzón.

Cada Noche...Tango (1988)

Choreography by Graciela Daniele

Music by Astor Piazzolla

Costume Design by Patricia Zipprodt

Cada Noche...Tango takes a look at the underground nightlife of Buenos Aires in the 1920s and 30s. An endless cycle of violence and conflicting passions ensues as men and women come together to dance late at night - every night. World Premiere: October 18, 1988 at The Joyce Theater

Danzón

(2009)

Choreography by Eduardo Vilaro

Music: "You've Changed" by Carey/Fischer, arr. by D. Balakrishnan

"Danzón" by Paquito D'Rivera, arr. by M. Summer

"A Night in Tunisia" by Dizzy Gillespie/F. Paparelli, arr. by D. Balakrishnan

Reorchestrated by Alex Brown

Costume Design by Diana Ruettiger

Lighting Design by Joshua Preston

Initially evolved from Haitian contradance, the Danzón has been called the official dance of Cuba. Eduardo Vilaro has taken this traditional and quintessentially Cuban dance form and reinvented it with contemporary language to construct a joyous celebration of music and movement. The creation of Danzón was made possible through generous support from the Chicago Community Trust. Additional support was provided by the University of Notre Dame's DeBartolo Performing Arts Center and Strathmore in North Bethesda, MD. Ballet Hispánico Premiere: December 1, 2012 at the Apollo Theater

# B Unidos

The Instagram series features videos created by the three arms of the Ballet Hispánico: the professional company, the School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnership (CAP) and featuring the hashtag #BUnidos at www.instagram.com/ballethispanico/.

"As a community of dancers, artists, and human beings, we are all in this together. We will persevere through this challenging time and we hope that these videos provide a coping outlet, for you, for our followers and the community overall," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico. "Now more than ever, it is important to band together in support of the arts. The personal and professional challenges that we have already endured and will continue to face over the next few weeks or months are significant. What we can take from this time of cancellations, uncertainty and social distancing is a chance to use our creativity to connect with the community on a new level. Social distancing does not mean emotional distancing. Ballet Hispánico was founded upon and has always believed in the importance of reaching and servicing our community through dance and culture. As this pandemic occurs during our 50th Anniversary, it provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how far we have come, get back to our roots by reaching out to community near and far, and look forward to what is ahead."

Watch here:

www.facebook.com/ballethispanico, www.ballethispanico.org/bunidos/watch-party, or www.youtube.com/channel/UCeBVCPHnWSLKF4c53fAqDRw/.

