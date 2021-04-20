Ballet Hispánico Announces B Unidos STAGES Watch Party

Ballet Hispánico's 50th Anniversary Celebration will continue with a series of entertaining archival repertory pieces, inviting audiences to look back at vibrant performances celebrating the Company's history with the Ballet Hispánico Watch Party Series. The series continues with Graciela Daniele's Stages, celebrating Tina Ramirez, the artist on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 6:30pm at ballethispanico.org, and on YouTube and Facebook.

The word "stages" is rich with associations - it can serve a platform for artistry or represent a developmental place in time. This 1992 production of Stages celebrates the evolution of Founder Tina Ramirez' multi-faceted vision, following Ramirez from her start as a budding ballet student to the pinnacle of her career, triumphantly leading Ballet Hispánico.The evening is hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro and former Company guests Sandra Rivera, Nancy Ticotin, and Nancy Turano.

Stages (1990), Choreography by Graciela Daniele, Music by James Kowal; Orchestrations by James Elliot Lawrence and Jose Madera; Set Design by Loy Arcenas; Costume Design by Ann Hould-Ward; Lighting Design by Donald Holder

Dancers:

Guillermo Asca, Alessandra Corona, Jose Costas, Rebecca Jefferson, Miriam Kescherman, Lynne Morriseey, Celeste Overboe, Pedro Ruiz, Melissa Soto, Laura Taber, Ted Thomas, Nancy Turano, Eduardo Vilaro.