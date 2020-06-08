BWW TV: Maddie Ziegler Mentors Aspiring Dancer From MSG's Garden of Dreams Foundation

Shutdown Streaming
Each year, Radio City Music Hall hosts a talent show for more than 100 children from the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Although the talent show has been postponed for now, they are still keeping the spirit of the show alive for these children at a time when they need it most by hosting virtual rehearsals with a variety of mentors from the entertainment industry ranging from Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of Run DMC to Marc Roberge of O.A.R.

One of the children, Denzel from Madison Square Boys and Girls Club (a GDF partner), who is an aspiring dancer, expressed that his dream mentor and a person he looks up the most in the dance industry is Maddie Ziegler. Denzel received the opportunity of a lifetime as his dream came true and was surprised by Maddie during a recent Zoom rehearsal and was able to perform for Maddie -- she shared words of encouragement and resulted in some incredibly touching moments.

Check out the video below!

