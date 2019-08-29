BWW Preview: Werk It at the New York International Salsa Conference this Labor Day Weekend!

It may feel like early Fall outside but this weekend the New York International Salsa Conference brings the heat. The largest Latin music and dance festival celebrates its 19th anniversary at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square from Thursday, August 29 to Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The event features parties and performances by world-class artists every night, vendors with every sparkling accessory you'll need to shine on the dance floor, and a dizzying myriad of workshops in rumba, bachata, cha cha, and more - from Afro-Folkloric classes exploring the roots of Latin dances to choreography classes led by Broadway veterans to funky jazz fusion. Sponsor T-Mobile will also host free dance lessons and parties at the T-Mobile flagship store in Times Square. So, whether you're an experienced salsera/salsero or just looking to learn the basics, there's a workshop - or three or four - for you. The bootcamp workshops will even give you a chance to perform.

While the workshops are a blast, one of the best ways to learn for me personally was to get out on the dance floor. Every night a new party, with hundreds of friendly and groove-hungry guests, is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Meeting new people while getting fit and having fun was definitely my favorite part of last year's conference and this year will be no different. The DJs are fantastic and the live music is even better. This year's musical guests are Grammy-nominated Doug Beavers, Herman Olivera, Moncho Rivera, and Tony Vega.

One of the crown gems of the festival is the Old Skool Room, a hotspot for dancers who frequented famed NYC nightclubs from the 1950's to the present day, which is dedicated to preserving the tradition of the New York, Puerto Rican, and Cuban dance with live music by Johnny Rodriguez Jr. and The Dream Team.

The New York International Dance Festival is not to be missed by lovers of dance, music, culture, or fun. Tickets are going fast so visit to purchase for more information visit www.newyorksalsacongress.com.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories