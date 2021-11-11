BWW Feature: AILEY EXTENSION Invites Participants to Enjoy the Art of Dance

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of recently attending a sampling of the Ailey Extension classes. During the 60-minute session we enjoyed three individual dance techniques that are offered by the renowned education program. Classes are offered at the Alvin Ailey Studios on West 55th Street and there are also select ones that are available virtually.

We experienced Contemporary, a fusion of modern, ballet and jazz taught by Michael Thomas; Horton, a technique that emphasizes a whole-body approach to dance and allows movers to stretch and strengthen different areas of the body presented by Fernando Carrillo; and Hip-Hop that encourages individualized style while staying true to the energetic movements and challenging combinations with Miyabi Wright. The three classes were opportunity to engage in movement techniques that were a total pleasure and very stimulating.

Additional techniques available through Ailey Extension include ballet, West African, Pilates, mambo, Broadway Jazz, Zumba®, Afro-Dance. These and many more styles are designed for movers of all levels. Since 2005, Ailey Extension has offered programs that have enriched the communities nationally and internationally. Classes are offered for children, teens, and adults with a broad schedule throughout the week.

Our readers will also like to know about upcoming workshops that are a part of Ailey All Access. They include:

Samba Workshop (Saturday, November 13 at 3pm ET) Learn the national dance and music of Brazil with Quenia Ribeiro as she leads students through the different styles of Samba dance and rhythms, from Rio de Janeiro to Salvador de Bahia. IN-STUDIO AND ONLINE

FREE Hip-Hop Workshop (November 17 at 7pm ET) - Celebrate National Hip-Hop Month by diving into the foundations of hip-hop during a free workshop with Jonathan Lee. Learn combinations that encourage individualized style while staying true to the hip-hop technique. ONLINE ONLY

Blues Suite Workshop (Saturday, December 4 at 2pm ET) - Join world-renowned dancer, former Ailey Company member and Ailey Extension instructor Sarita Allen for a special workshop learning the choreography from Alvin Ailey's Blues Suite. IN-STUDIO AND ONLINE

FREE Revelations Around the World Workshop (Saturday, December 11 at 2pm ET) - Be a part of this monumental occasion when students from all over the world come together to learn excerpts of choreography from Ailey's signature masterpiece Revelations . This workshop will be led by Ailey Extension director and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumna Lisa Johnson-Willingham. ONLINE ONLY

This is an especially exciting time for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The company will have their much-anticipated return to the New York City Center from December 1 to December 19 and tickets for matinee and evening performances are now available.

For more information on the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, please visit https://www.alvinailey.org/. For more information on Ailey Extension, visit their website: https://www.alvinailey.org/extension. There's good news for holiday shoppers; Ailey Extension gift cards make thoughtful and practical gifts for dance and fitness lovers for the holidays, birthdays or any other occasion. Follow Ailey Extension on Instagram and Facebook. Use #AileyExtension in your postings.

Photo Credit: Horton with Fernando Carrillo, Courtesy of Ailey Extension