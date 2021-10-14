Anabella Lenzu Celebrates 15th Anniversary on Zoom This Month

Happy 15th anniversary to Anabella Lenzu/Dancedrama, who will celebrate on ZOOM, October 30th, 7 pm EST, with the showing of four of Lenzu's dance film works, and an intimate interview of Lenzu by dance journalist Celia Ipiotis.

The dance films selected for the anniversary showing reflect the Argentinean native's experience as a Latina/European artist living in New York. Lenzu's work comes from a deep examination of her motivations as a woman, mother, and immigrant.

Since 2006, Anabella Lenzu-DanceDrama (ALDD) has presented 390 performances, created 14 choreographic work seen at 100 venues, and produced 7 dance films presented in over 60 festivals both nationally and internationally, including London, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Serbia, India, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico. Anabella was classically trained at the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, and holds a MFA in Fine Arts (concentration in Choreography) from Wilson College, Pa. Her training continued in NY, adding the modern dance techniques of Humphrey/Limon and Graham. Her studies of Tango and the folkdances of Argentina, Spain, and Italy further inform her work. Author of two books, Unveiling Motion and Emotion and Teaching Dance Through Meaningful Gestures, Anabella currently conducts classes at NYU Gallatin, School of Visual Arts, The Joffrey Ballet School, and Peridance Center.

Celia Ipiotis, interviewer, is the creator, producer and moderator of the nationally recognized education series EYE ON DANCE videos. A former dancer, choreographer, and videographer, Ipiotis oversees restoration of the Eye of Dance Legacy Archive, recently named "an irreplaceable national dance treasure" and "a core dance archive for universities." Ms. Ipiotis lectures and has served on college faculties including Harvard Summer Dance Program, NYU, Rutgers, Hunter College, and more.





