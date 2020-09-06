American Midwest Ballet Cancels All 2020 Productions

The company is asking all who can to support the AMB Relief Fund.

American Midwest Ballet has announced the cancellation of its 2020 performances.

Support the AMB Relief Fund here!

Read the company's full statement below:

While we had a fantastic Season 11 planned, the pandemic has put us in a very difficult position, limiting both our ability to rehearse together and to perform in a theater setting. While some community activities have resumed, professional dance involves many hours of intense physical activity at close quarters.

Putting the safety of our dancers and our community first, we must cancel our performances for the remainder of 2020. The decision to cancel the performances was a tough one, but necessary due to the level of risk associated with staging and performing large-scale dance productions in the midst of the current pandemic.

Not only are we incredibly sad that we can't perform for you, but the lost ticket revenue from last spring, and now the fall and Nutcracker, is a devastating financial blow.

We are facing over half a million dollars in lost revenue.

Your support of the AMB Relief Fund will help see us through this difficult period. Gifts of all sizes will help offset these losses and allow us to support our amazing dancers and staff as much as we can in this challenging time, as well as fund our return to the stage when it's safe to do so.

Our hearts couldn't be more full due to the outpouring of kindness we've received since the pandemic began from our incredible AMB fans, subscribers, and sponsors. Although this is a difficult time, we are comforted knowing our AMB community will not be put in harm's way.

Until we can return to our regular stages - and we will! - we are finding innovative ways to safely share the magic of dance with our community. Our professional dancers will be taking daily company class together online and collaborating virtually on a range of exciting educational and artistic projects that we'll be announcing soon.

