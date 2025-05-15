American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School To Host Children's Division Open Auditions  

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School will host open auditions June 16-17 for Children's Division classes for the 2025-2026 school year.

Auditions are required for new students who wish to enroll in Levels 1A through 3B of the ABT JKO School. These levels are for new students of all genders ages 7-12* with previous ballet training. Upon acceptance, students will be placed into the appropriate level by the Artistic Faculty. The audition Monday, June 16 will be open to students ages 7-9, and the audition Tuesday, June 17 will be open to students ages 10-12.

*Students must turn 8 years old by December 1, 2025, and must remain 12 through December 1, 2025.

TO REGISTER FOR THE AUDITION: Audition registration through the ABT Portal is required. For details about the registration process and instructions for the ABT Portal, visit https://www.abt.org/training/dancer-training/jko-school-childrens-division/.

The ABT JKO School, under the direction of Artistic Director Stella Abrera, currently serves over 350 students and encompasses a Pre-Professional Division for dancers ages 12-18, as well as a Children's Division for dancers ages 3-12. Founded in the 2004-2005 school year, the ABT JKO School celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. ABT's National Training Curriculum guides the ABT JKO School and provides age- and skill-appropriate classes in classical ballet technique, pointe, and pas de deux and is supplemented with classes in character dance, modern, contemporary, choreography, Pilates, strength training, and music. For more information on the ABT JKO School, visit https://www.abt.org/ABTJKOSchool.

