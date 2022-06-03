Ailey Extension Announces Free 'Dance In Times Square' Series Of Outdoor Dance & Fitness Classes For All

For the first-time ever, Ailey Extension is bringing its "real classes for real people" to the "Crossroads of the World" for Dance in Times Square - a series of free outdoor dance and fitness classes at the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.

Each Friday at 5pm all are invited to dance into the weekend by exploring a variety of beginner-friendly techniques taught by popular instructors.

This Friday, June 3 participants will be treated to a double-header workshop starting at 5pm with Ailey Extension instructor Sarina Jain leading a lively crowd in a cross-cultural Masala Bhangra dance cardio workout followed by a high energy NY Style Mambo class with Katherine Jimenez at 6pm.

Ailey's classes this spring welcome the public to keep moving and grooving on Broadway through NYC Dance Week from June 9-18, which also marks the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to Lincoln Center starting June 15 for six inspiring performances.

Dance in Times Square is presented in partnership with the Times Square Alliance as part of TSQ LIVE, an open-air series showcasing the incredible diversity of talent that our district and city have to offer across a spectrum of engaging artforms - free and accessible to the growing number of New Yorkers and visitors alike headed to Times Square.

For more information on how to keep moving with Ailey in Times Square and to register in advance, please visit timesquarenyc.org/tsqlive.