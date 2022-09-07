Additional Cities Added for the US Tour of The Kyiv City Ballet

The Kyiv City Ballet, under the artistic direction of Ivan Kozlov, has announced additional cities in their U.S tour, running from September 15 to October 26, 2022. The Fall tour is a US premiere and marks the Kyiv City Ballet's first United States performances ever.

The updated tour schedule is below and includes 15 cities from around the country.

Polsky Foundation, founded in Chicago in 2003 by Michael and Tanya Polsky, has partnered with the ballet to sponsor the US Tour. Polsky Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to helping organizations around the world by providing financial and strategic support. As a proud sponsor of the US Tour, Polsky Foundation has asked that any donations be made to Operation White Stork. (www.operationwhitestork.org). Operation White Stork is a veteran-led, rapid response, humanitarian organization that takes its name from the national bird of Ukraine. White Stork's programs include: evacuating women and children, the elderly, and their pets; directly supplying hospitals; and providing first aid kits to the defense forces of Ukraine. To donate to Operation White Stork, please visit HERE.

The day before Ukraine was invaded in February, The Kyiv City Ballet unknowingly took one of the last flights out of Kyiv. The company flew to Paris to begin a long planned tour. They have not returned home. The country of France sheltered them and the company has been performing throughout France, and now Europe, since the invasion began.

The US tour will include a full-length Swan Lake (choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov and Ivan Kozlov), and a second mixed repertory program of three ballets: Thoughts (choreography by Vladyslav Dobshynskyi) a contemporary ballet, Tribute to Peace (choreography by Ekaterina and Ivan Kozlov) a neo-classical work, and Men of Kyiv (choreography by Pavlo Virsky) a Ukranian folk dance.

*Please check the website of each individual city for that city's program, as every market won't be performing every ballet.

"We are honored to share the beauty of ballet with US audiences, through Ukranian artists" said Ivan Kozlov, Artistic Director. "Touring the States for the first time with a range of ballets makes an important global statement. It demonstrates the resilience of the Ukrainian people."

The Kyiv City Ballet's mission is to bring joy to audiences through ballet by bringing exemplary artists to theatres around the world. In the past decade, the company has successfully toured throughout dozens of countries on four continents.

Two of Ukraine's prima ballerinas: Krystina Kadashevych and Oksana Bondarenko will perform with the company on their US tour. The company's principal dancer is Vsevolod Maevskiy, a former soloist of the Mariinsky Ballet and Kozlov's former student.

Tanya Polsky said, "Polsky Foundation is supporting Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and would like to bring the world's attention to the beauty and sophistication of the Ukrainian traditional and modern arts."

"Six months into this war, the needs on the frontlines have not abated," said William McNulty, Operation White Stork's Head of Mission. "Ukraine is losing as many as 150 soldiers per day on the battlefield. Tourniquets, Israeli bandages, combat gauze - these are all medical tools that Operation White Stork provides frontline soldiers. We can only provide these tools through the generosity of our donors including Polsky Foundation."

"We are humbled that Rhizome has been asked to produce and strategically support the Kyiv City Ballet on their very first tour to the United States," said producer Kristopher McDowell. "That major cultural arts centers across the country are coming together to open their doors and their hearts is extraordinary. It is very clear this company and their artistry will have great appeal to non-dance and dance audiences alike."

To donate directly to The Kyiv City Ballet

click the PayPal link HERE

The Kyiv City Ballet's 2022 US tour schedule is as follows: