AVID Dance to Perform At Macky Auditorium Concert Hall

AVID Dance (Artistic Ventures in Dance) will return home to close out the season with BOUNDLESS, a genre-defying evening of movement, music, and momentum. The performance takes place Saturday, September 7 at University of Colorado Boulder's Macky Auditorium Concert Hall, marking AVID's debut at the historic venue and the final stop on its 2025 summer tour.

Curated by Artistic Director Emily Speed, BOUNDLESS features celebrated repertory alongside boundary-pushing contemporary works, including four mainstage pieces by Daniel Ojeda, Quinn Wharton, Cherice Barton, and legendary choreographer Gerald Arpino, with music by resident composer Anne-Marie Keane. The evening also includes a special guest appearance by Boulder Ballet, performing GHOST, a pas de deux by Artistic Director Ben Needham-Wood, underscoring AVID's commitment to creative collaboration and community connection.

Founded to uplift new voices in choreography, composition, and performance, AVID fulfills a vital need for dance in communities across Colorado while cultivating projects in New York City. The company's innovative spirit and dedication to artistic excellence have quickly positioned it as one of ballet's most exciting emerging forces.

The program showcases a dynamic range of voices and styles, from Gerald Arpino's iconic Confetti—a joyful, tambourine-laced celebration of classical ballet for three couples—to GHOST, a pas de deux by Boulder Ballet Artistic Director Ben Needham-Wood that offers an intimate study in connection and form. In Human., choreographer Cherice Barton reconnects with her classical roots after a celebrated career in commercial dance, collaborating with Anne-Marie Keane on a work inspired by mindfulness musings of letting go, weaving together vulnerability, surrender, humor, and grief. Daniel Ojeda's cinematic Persona, set to a driving score by Marc Mellits, imagines the dancer as an entity born to perform—unbound by time yet searching for identity beneath the surface—while Quinn Wharton's expanded IMPULSEblends virtuosic pointework with sleek electronic sound in a kinetic exploration of tension, musicality, and modernity that challenges traditional ballet aesthetics.

“BOUNDLESS has taken us from Boulder to New York and back again, but this performance feels especially meaningful,” notes Emily Speed, Artistic Director of AVID Dance. “We created this work in Boulder. Our dancers trained here. Our collaborators—composers, designers, choreographers—spent hours shaping it in studios and theaters across Colorado. To bring it home, to share it with the very community that helped make it possible, is incredibly special. This performance is not just a summer sendoff, it's a celebration of everything AVID stands for: collaboration, innovation, and connection.”