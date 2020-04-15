AILEY ALL ACCESS Continues to Share New Weekly Content Online

The Ailey organization forges ahead with delivering new weekly content as part of Ailey All Access, a free online initiative reaching out to people around the world with opportunities to be inspired and entertained during this uncertain time. Keeping the Ailey spirit alive in the hearts of the community, Ailey All Access features a weekly series of performance broadcasts of full-length works from the expansive repertory, Ailey Extension dance and fitness classes, original short films created by the Ailey dancers and more.

Viewers can enjoy Ailey performances from wherever they are every Thursday 7pm ET. This week's broadcast will feature Hip-Hop pioneer Rennie Harris' Lazarus, a work inspired by the life and legacy of Mr. Ailey last season and acclaimed as "America's hottest ballet." Ahead of the Thursday screening, Ailey will be sharing behind-the-scenes footage and a discussion with choreographer Rennie Harris about his work and its creation moderated by dancer Hope Boykin. From wherever they are, the Ailey dancers have also created a short film inspired by an excerpt of Lazarus as part of their #ShowMustGoOn series. Upcoming performance streamings include Alvin Ailey's Night Creature on Thursday, April 23 - a perfect fusion of Ailey's buoyant choreography and Duke Ellington's sparkling music and Ailey's first Resident Choreographer Jamar Roberts' Ode on Thursday, April 30 - a meditation on the beauty and delicacy of life in a time of growing gun violence.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater members look forward to inviting viewers to come backstage to discuss what inspires them through an ongoing conversation series on Wednesdays and Saturdays 1pm ET. The Instagram live series will feature Solomon Dumas speaking with Chalvar Monteiro on Wednesday, April 15 and a one-on-one with Hope Boykin and Jermaine Terry on Saturday, April 18. Stay tuned for additional dancer content series and short films to enjoy.

Ailey's livestream dance and dance fitness classes have moved to Zoom, where students can keep dancing with the Ailey community to Horton, hip hop, vogue, samba, West African and more styles taught by Ailey Extension's elite instructors. The current schedule includes classes that students have been enjoying since the launch of Ailey All Access with two new additions: African-Brasilian with Janete Silva on Sundays at 2pm ET and a midday Zumba class with Karen Arceneaux on Mondays at 12:30pm ET. The schedule of classes offered seven days a week can be viewed for advance sign up on MindBody or by visiting aileyextension.com/class-schedule.

To enjoy a variety of digital content, follow Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the Ailey Extension on Facebook and Instagram, Ailey II on Facebook, and The Ailey School on Instagram, as well as visit Ailey All Access and www.alvinailey.org regularly for updates.





