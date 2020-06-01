ADF Announces NC Dance Video Challenge

The American Dance Festival (ADF) is presenting The World is Our Stage: 60-Second Video Dance Challenge sponsored by The Forest at Duke.

In an effort to support local creativity and choreographers and to continue engaging audiences, ADF invited 20 North Carolina choreographers to create a 60-second video dance that will be featured during a week-long online festival beginning June 8, 2020.

ADF will release four videos a day for five days on the ADF website. When new videos go up, the ones posted the day before will be taken down. All videos will be reposted together over the weekend of June 13-14 and audiences will have the chance to vote for the most creative and engaging work. The three videos with the highest number of votes will receive awards. First place will receive a $1,000 honorarium and 40 hours of studio time at ADF's Scripps Studios. Second place will receive a $500 honorarium and 20 hours of studio time. Third place will receive a $250 honorarium and 10 hours of studio time. All winners will receive two tickets to a 2021 ADF performance and have their videos screened during the 2021 festival.

The invited choreographers are:

Renay Aumiller, Hillsborough, NC

Anna Barker, Durham, NCJody Cassell, Durham, NC

Kristin Clotfelter, Durham, NCShaLeigh Comerford, Rougemont, NC

Taryn Griggs, Winston-Salem, NCKristy Johnson, Durham, NC

Killian Manning, Chapel Hill, NCCara Mossman, Raleigh, NC

Alyssa Noble, Durham, NCCourtney O'Muir, Durham, NC

Michelle Pearson, Raleigh, NCAllie Pfeffer, Durham, NC

Kristin Taylor Duncan, Durham, NCJustin Tornow, Durham, NC

Alexandra Warren, Greensboro, NCRonald West, Raleigh, NC

Andrea Woods Valdés, Durham, NCMegan Yankee, Durham, NC

Chris Yon, Winston-Salem, NC

