23-Year-Old Ballet Dancer Vassily Kirillin Dies After Being Struck By Lightning

Article Pixel Jul. 16, 2020  

23-year-old ballet dancer Vassily Kirillin died after being struck by lightning while walking to his fiancee's house in Russia, Mirror reports.

Kirillin left his car after it got stuck during a tropical storm in the Churapchinsky district of the Yakutia region in Russia. He decided to walk to the family home of his fiancee, 23-year-old fellow ballet dancer Maria Kuzmina, when he was struck.

The pair had been together for six years and were preparing for their wedding.

Read the full story on Mirror.



