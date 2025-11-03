17th Annual Dancers Over 40 Legacy Awards And Holiday Dinner Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dancers Over 40 will celebrate five fabulous performers at its 17th Annual Legacy Awards and Holiday Dinner on Monday, December 8th 2025. This celebration honoring its very own members Carole Banninger, Diane Coupè, Andrew Jannetti, Diana Laurenson and Jon Spano will be held at LIPS Restaurant, 227 East 56th Street, from 6- 9pm. The event will be hosted by celebrated journalist, theater critic and nightlife columnist Michael Musto. There will be guest speakers and performances by special guests, along with the always wonderfully delicious full-course meal. Each honoree holds a special place in the world of dance and have all contributed to promoting Dancers over 40 and the History, Legacy and Lives of our community. Some of these performers began their professional careers when LBJ was president - from MAME to A CHORUS LINE and 42nd Street and many, many more dance-related companies. Definitely many decades of performance between them all!



DO40 is proud to preserve the History, Legacy and Lives of all the wonderful dancers and theatrical artists in our community. DO40 is also known for giving back to the community, especially Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where they have raised over $60,000 at the BC/EFA Annual Flea Market over the past 17 years. DO40's dance concerts have benefited BC/EFA, the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund and Project Achieve/NY Blood Center and Columbia University's HIV Vaccine Trials Unit. D040's current board of directors are Sharon Wendrow, Loni Ackerman, Ken Bloom, Patrick McCarthy, Leni Anders, Lawrence Leritz, Sasha Spielvogel and Eileen Casey with President John Sefakis.

Tickets are now on sale at Redeye Tickets. Members, $65.00 with their 2025 - 2026 discount code; non-members, $75.00. There is also a Redeye Box office located at 355 West 41st Street, open from 8am to 4pm daily. Call 888-438-8490 to order by phone. For more information, call the DO40 Hotline at 212-330-7016 or email at dancersover40@aol.com.