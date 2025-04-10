17th Annual AILEY DAY Returns To Newark With Free Dance Classes, Shows, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hundreds are expected to gather in Newark for the return of the 17th annual AILEY DAY on Saturday, May 3, 2025 beginning at 10:00 am. at Arts High School (550 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.) and ending at 6:00 p.m. with a free performance at NJPAC's Chamber Plaza (One Center Street). AILEY DAY includes free family-friendly activities for people of all ages and abilities and dancers of all skill levels.

The full day of dance immersion kickstarts with classes taught by Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater alumni, faculty and students. Also on tap this year is a children's book reading of Alvin Ailey by Andrea David Linkney presented by the Newark Public Library as well as a panel discussion with Alvin Ailey alumni and instructors. The afternoon culminates with the day's participants showcasing their newly learned dance movements in a “Show & Share” performance at the newly renovated Chambers Plaza at NJPAC.

Registration is required. RSVP in advance by visiting NJPAC.org/event/ailey-day-2025 or by calling 1.888.GO.NJPAC/1.888.466.5722.

