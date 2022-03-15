WORDS AND MUSIC Announced at Glen Street Theatre

Two icons of Australia's theatre and concert stages - the inimitable John Bell and extraordinary pianist Simon Tedeschi - return to Glen Street Theatre with Words and Music.

Two icons of Australia's theatre and concert stages, the inimitable John Bell AO OBE and extraordinary pianist Simon Tedeschi, return for a literary and musical extravaganza in Words and Music, playing at Glen Street Theatre from 9 - 10 April.

Following the sell-out success of Echoes of the Jazz Age at Glen Street Theatre in 2021, one of Australia's most acclaimed actors and directors, John Bell, has once again joined extraordinary classical pianist Simon Tedeschi, for a delightful and entertaining concert; this time they are providing a sneak peek into life 'behind the curtain'.

John and Simon have decades of celebrated performances between them. In this new show, they share some wicked backstage stories from the Opera House to the Concert Hall alongside some of their favourite pieces of poetry and music from recent years and their shows together, such as Bright Star, Enoch Arden and Echoes of the Jazz Age.

They will also entertain with notes (both literary and musical) from Mozart and Beethoven, Schubert, Keats, and Scott Fitzgerald, and top it all off with some sizzling jazz.

Don't miss two of Australia's best-loved artists in this surprise package of a production with something for everyone!

John Bell AO OBE is one of Australia's most acclaimed actors and directors, founder of the Bell Shakespeare Company, and has achieved several honours including numerous Helpmann Awards and Sydney Theatre Awards and nominations. He has also received a number of prestigious Lifetime Achievement awards, including a National Trust Living National Treasure award.

Simon Tedeschi is one of Australia's most renowned classical pianists, recipient of the Young Performer of the Year Award and a Centenary Medal (Australia), the Creativity Foundation's Legacy Award (USA) and a first prize in the Royal Overseas League Competiton (UK). Remarkably versatile across genres, Simon performs as soloist with major orchestras, from Sydney Opera House children's theatre to shows with John Bell, from regional towns and conservatoriums to Abu Dhabi, Shanghai and New York's Carnegie Hall.

Tickets for Words and Music are available from www.glenstreet.com.au or the call Box Office on 9470 5913.