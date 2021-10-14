Violinist Philippe Quint Announces 2021-2022 Season Highlights

Multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint announces highlights of his 2021-2022 international season.

Quint says, "It is absolutely thrilling to be able to share music live once again. More than ever before, the return to concert stages will finally allow the long-awaited, transcendent synergies between audiences and performers. I am delighted to be able to present both of my multimedia programs, Charlie Chaplin's Smile and Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons on tour, as well as some of my favorite war horse violin concertos including the Tchaikovsky, Barber, Korngold, and Mendelssohn."

Quint's newest multimedia show, Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons, receives its New York premiere at Aspect Chamber Series with the Quint Quintet on October 28, its Chicago premiere at North Shore Chamber Music Series with pianist Jun Cho on November 27, and a special performance with the Quint Quintet and members of the Joffrey Ballet on May 18, 2022 presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County in Irvine, CA. In this musical portrait of a legendary composer, Quint's narration leads the audience through a celebration of Piazzolla's life on the centennial year of his birth through visual and musical depictions of the composer's musical influences and personal relationships with figures such as Alberto Ginastera, Duke Ellington, Igor Stravinsky, Nadia Boulanger, and J.S. Bach. Breaking boundaries and revolutionizing traditional tango, Piazzolla introduced the world to tango nuevo: a fusion of tango, jazz, klezmer, and classical music. This defined him as the single most important figure in the history of the genre. Watch the trailer for Between Angels and Demons.

Quint's critically acclaimed show Charlie Chaplin's Smile: A Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin, inspired by his wildly successful album debut on the Warner Classics label Chaplin's Smile, features Quint as a performer in four new orchestral arrangements of music by Charlie Chaplin from his most celebrated films - Modern Times, City Lights, Monsieur Verdoux, and The Kid - as well as orchestra-only arrangements of Debussy's Clair De Lune and Brahms's Hungarian Dance No. 5. Throughout the project, Quint acts as narrator of stories based on Charlie Chaplin's My Autobiography with visuals created by Quint and producer Elliot Forrest. The program will be performed with the Szczecin Philharmonic led by Rune Bergmann on May 27 and 28, 2022 and the Jerusalem Symphony conducted by Steven Sloane on July 1, 2022. Watch excerpts from the European premiere of Charlie Chaplin's Smile with Bochumer Symphoniker and conductor Steven Sloane.

Philippe Quint makes debuts this season with the New World Symphony conducted by Richard Kaufman on March 19, 2022 and Spain's Orquesta Sinfonica de Galicia led by Thierry Fischer on April 1 & 2, 2022. He also returns to the Colmar International Music Festival for a recital with pianist José Gallardo in the summer of 2022.