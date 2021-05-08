Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Kicks Off BANDWAGON 2 This Week

Anthony Roth Costanzo returns as Bandwagon's Creator and Executive Producer.

May. 8, 2021  

The New York Philharmonic recently kicked off NY Phil Bandwagon 2, four weekend-long festivals across New York City, May 7-30, 2021. With a mobile, state-of-the-art shipping container as a stage, the New York Philharmonic will partner with six organizations and more than 100 artists to present 39 performances, which span artistic disciplines from reggae, jazz, and opera, to dance, poetry, theater, film, and visual art.

With countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo returning as Bandwagon's Creator and Executive Producer, the Philharmonic is collaborating with six New York organizations that use art to inspire their communities.

NY Phil Bandwagon 2's customized, 20-foot shipping container features a foldout stage, LED video wall, and a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound Spacemap Go system - a mobile venue created by producer Cath Brittan and featuring a mural newly created by Groundswell artist Julia Cocuzza.

NY Phil Bandwagon 2 events, which are free of charge and unticketed, will not be announced in advance due to health and safety guidelines. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit https://nyphil.org/concerts-tickets/explore/series-and-festivals/bandwagon

Learn more about the program in the video below!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino

Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories
Violinist Alí Bello Releases New Album Inheritance Photo

Violinist Alí Bello Releases New Album 'Inheritance'

Osmond Chapman Orchestra to Release Debut Album in June Photo

Osmond Chapman Orchestra to Release Debut Album in June

Branden & James Kick-Off Their Return To The Stage Starting In NYC Photo

Branden & James Kick-Off Their Return To The Stage Starting In NYC

InsideOut Digital Announces Next Interactive Classical Music Livestream, PRODIGIOUS PRODIG Photo

InsideOut Digital Announces Next Interactive Classical Music Livestream, PRODIGIOUS PRODIGIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand