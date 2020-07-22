Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Learn With Carnegie Hall Presents MUSICAL EXPLORERS FOR FAMILIES
Join New York City-based artists as they introduce children (ages 4-8) to music from around the world. Sofía R. and Sofia T. explore Argentine folk music, Martha shares Native American song and dance, and Bongi and Tshidi introduce the harmonies of South African Zulu in this Musical Explorers concert for families presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.
Watch below!