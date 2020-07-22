Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Learn With Carnegie Hall Presents MUSICAL EXPLORERS FOR FAMILIES

Join New York City-based artists as they introduce children (ages 4-8) to music from around the world. Sofía R. and Sofia T. explore Argentine folk music, Martha shares Native American song and dance, and Bongi and Tshidi introduce the harmonies of South African Zulu in this Musical Explorers concert for families presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.

