Tickets On Sale Now For Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season

Single tickets for the Calgary Philharmonic's 2023/2024 Season can now be purchased online at www.calgaryphil.com, by phone at 403-571-0849, or in person at the Calgary Phil Box Office in the Arts Commons building.

The Calgary Phil's 2023/2024 Season features nearly 40 different programs that move audiences with the wonder of orchestral music. From September to June, Calgarians and visitors to the city can look forward to a variety of concerts showcasing orchestral classics like Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, Anton Bruckner's Te Deum, and Florence Price's Andante Moderato; pop favourites like Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie; blockbuster movies like Disney and Pixar's Up and Star Wars: A New Hope; family shows with Symphony Sundays for Kids including Dan Brown's Wild Symphony, Dr. Seuss' The Sneetches, and beloved holiday favourites like Traditional Christmas and circus company Troupe Verti

"Music moves us. It can get us up dancing, hugs us with comfort in difficult times, and even brings us tears of joy, setting us in motion through the rhythm of our lives," comments Music Director Rune Bergmann. "We are so thrilled to be returning for our 68th season to delight audiences and share the unique experience of live orchestral music."

Audiences will hear sensational guest artists from around the world as they visit the city to perform with the Calgary Phil next season, including violinist Joshua Bell, cellist Thomas Mesa, the powerful voice of Capathia Jenkins, folk sensations Serena Ryder and Alex Cuba, country singer Brett Kissel, pianists Anna Fedorova, Stephen Hough, Roman Rabinovich, and 2022 Honens Prize Laureate Illia Ovcharenko, and more. Plus, acclaimed conductors Virginia Martínez, Rainer Hersch, Andrés González, and more will lead the Orchestra, and Steve Hackman, the conductor behind the immensely popular Brahms X. Radiohead, returns to the Calgary Phil for one night, this time with a fusion of Beethoven and Coldplay.

With 2023 marking the 60th anniversary of the Calgary Philharmonic Chorus, celebrations continue into the 2023/2024 Season with a special commission for the Orchestra and Chorus by composer John Estacio to be premiered at Pictures at an Exhibition in September. "We are lucky to have such an incredible Chorus of local volunteer singers," says Bergmann. "As we reflect on this milestone, it is because of the passion and commitment of every Chorus member, past and present, that we can present choral works that inspire audiences."

Bringing Alberta's largest orchestras together, the Calgary Phil welcomes the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra to Calgary to join the Orchestra on stage for a side-by-side performance of Gustav Mahler's Third Symphony. Following this one-night-only concert in Calgary, the Calgary Phil will make the trip up to Edmonton to take the stage with the ESO at the Winspear Centre.

Music is all about collaboration, and the Calgary Phil is partnering with organizations from across Calgary, including One Yellow Rabbit's High Performance Rodeo for IndigiDivas — a group of four Indigenous opera singers who will breathe to life music of First Nations composers from across Turtle Island, and the Calgary Jewish Federation for Violins of Hope, a special concert that will see Calgary Phil musicians performing on restored violins thatonce belonged to Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

"The Calgary Phil belongs to everyone, and we are thrilled to announce our upcoming season," says Calgary Phil President + CEO Marc Stevens. "Music has the power to move us, uplift us, and shape us, and we are excited to share these incredible concerts with our communities."

To buy tickets and learn more about the Calgary Phil's 2023/2024 Season, visit calgaryphil.com.