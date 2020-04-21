The Orion Ensemble Cancels May 2020 Concerts

The Orion Ensemble announced that, after considering all options, it is cancelling its final series of performances in its 2019-20 season, scheduled May 3 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora, May 6 at PianoForte Studios in Chicago and May 10 at Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston.

The program, which would have welcomed guest violinist Mathias Tacke and guest violist Stephen Boe, would have included Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581; Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D Major; and Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44.

Orion's May 11 appearance on "Live from WFMT" is also cancelled.

Orion hopes subscribers and those who purchased individual tickets might consider donating their tickets to offset the loss of revenue, but refunds are also available by contacting info@orionensemble.org.

Looking ahead, Orion is making plans for its 2020-21 season and will share details as soon as there is more information about the ability to provide live, in-person concerts safely.

In the meantime, Orion is offering the first in a series of videos featuring excerpts of live performances, which is available for viewing here. More videos will be available on Orion's website and Facebook page.

Those who wish to keep up with information on Orion's activities may visit orionensemble.org and follow Orion on Facebook.





