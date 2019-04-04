The Orchestra Now Presents Premieres Of Joachim Raff's Psalm 130: De Profundis And Lera Auerbach's De Profundis At Carnegie Hall

The Orchestra Now (T?N) will perform the final concert in its Carnegie Hall season on Thursday, May 2 at 7 pm. The performance will showcase the New York City premieres of Joachim Raff's Psalm 130: De Profundis and Lera Auerbach's De Profundis (Violin Concerto No. 3) with internationally acclaimed violinist Vadim Repin, as well as EMI recording artist, soprano Elizabeth de Trejo. The U.S. premieres of these works will be performed by T?N at Bard College's Fisher Center on April 27, and the program will be repeated on April 28.

This exploration of Psalm 130-which reads "Out of the depths, Oh Lord, have I cried unto Thee"-features works by two women composers: Lera Auerbach and Lili Boulanger. Russian-born poet and composer Lera Auerbach's version was originally commissioned by the Trans-Siberian Art Festival for founder and artistic director Vadim Repin, who performs its New York City premiere at this concert. Lili Boulanger's rendering, performed with soprano Elizabeth de Trejo, reveals a sophisticated toolkit of compositional skills for such a young artist. Composed at the early age of 22, the piece is dedicated to the memory of Boulanger's father. Her tragic life was cut short only a year later.



Also on the program are an a cappella choral interpretation of De Profundis by Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Virgil Thomson, written in 1921 while he was still a student at Harvard, and Joachim Raff's rarely-heard masterpiece, which was written for soprano, eight-part choir, and orchestra. Dedicated to Franz Liszt, it is often viewed as a reconciliation offering to the famous pianist/composer, with whom Raff had a sometimes-contentious relationship.



The Orchestra Now (T?N) is a group of over 60 vibrant young musicians from 15 different countries around the globe: the United States, Bulgaria, China, France, Hungary, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Peru, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Venezuela. All share a mission to make orchestral music relevant to 21st-century audiences. Hand-picked from hundreds of applicants from the world's leading conservatories-including The Juilliard School, Shanghai Conservatory of Music, Royal Conservatory of Brussels, and the Curtis Institute of Music-the members of T?N are not only rousing audiences with their critically acclaimed performances, but also enlightening curious minds by presenting on-stage introductions and demonstrations at concerts, offering program notes written from the musicians' perspective, and connecting with patrons through one-on-one discussions during intermissions. To date, members of T?N have earned positions with orchestras across the United States and in Europe. Some play regularly with the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Baltimore Symphony.



Conductor, educator, and music historian Leon Botstein founded T?N in 2015 as a master's degree program at Bard College, where he also serves as president. The Orchestra is in residence at Bard's Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, offering multiple concerts there each season as well as participating in the annual Bard Music Festival. The Orchestra also performs numerous concert series at major venues in New York, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as a schedule of free performances across New York City boroughs. T?N has collaborated with many distinguished conductors, including Fabio Luisi, Neeme Järvi, Gerard Schwarz, and JoAnn Falletta.



For upcoming activities and more detailed information about the musicians, visit theorchestranow.org.







