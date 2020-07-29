The Charles Mingus Institute Presents: Mingus Trumpet Forum/ 'Clark in the Dark'

From the high notes of Hobart Dotson to the lush lines of Lonnie Hillyer, Charles Mingus and his music has a storied history with brass sidemen.

In a rare opportunity, join the trumpet section of the Grammy-winning Mingus Big Band for a night of listening and conversation. You might discover things like what goes into playing Reincarnation of a Lovebird, how to maintain through Jump Monk, or why no sheep are involved counting Children's Hour of Dream. Our guests span a wide history including Mingus's Last Great Quintet, Mingus Dynasty, Mingus Orchestra & Epitaph, and Grammy-award winning Mingus Big Band.

With Q&A

FOR TICKETS: http://choptalk.eventbrite.com

Use code "JAZZPROMO" for

20% off admission price

Open Admission for Mingus Festival Participants

"If you're a musician today... If you're a trumpet player, you should be playing like Dizzy, Roy, Cat Anderson, Maynard Ferguson, all them guys... After four or five years of you studying... You've got to throw all that out of your mind and compose something. And only the person himself knows."

- Charles Mingus in Mingus Speaks, ca. 1970's

"Clark in the Dark"

Town Hall in New York City, October 1962....

Charles was known to "workshop" but one concert particularly stood out. The live recording date was pushed up a whole month, and the mass of music didn't get copied in time. Behind the curtains the copyists were frantically scrawling, rushing to deliver parts to musicians on stage, mid-performance. The exhibition went far over time and after two and a half hours the ensemble is still playing; stage hands surrounding, they take down the setup as the band forges on. In a final effort to discontinue, the lights are shut off and all goes dark. The band's sensory perceptions lasts them only so long, and the music slowly crumbles...

In the dark, only one sound can be heard...

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You