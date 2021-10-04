The Centre Des Musiciens Du Monde Series Announces Additional Concerts

Following the success of the events in the series Musique, horizons lointains, the Centre des musiciens du monde announces four new concerts that are free and in-person (reservations required), on Sundays, October 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 7 p.m., at Eglise Saint-Enfant-Jésus, in Mile End. These events will provide a welcome opportunity for the CMM to reconnect with its audience in a format that respects public health measures.

The Centre des musiciens du monde (CMM) presents a unique, inviting and original program, featuring artists who have impressive musical backgrounds and who hail from the Arab Orient, China, Kurdistan and Quebec. These four concerts will take the public beyond geographical and temporal borders for a true musical journey.

Musiques de l'Orient arabe (Machrek)

Sunday, October 10 - 7 p.m.

In this concert, the duo of Abdul-Wahab Kayyali (oud) and Joseph Khoury (percussion) conveys the instrumental heritage of the Arab Orient, also known as the Mashriq. The two musicians will present a repertoire featuring pieces from the contemporary musical heritage of the vast geographical area that includes Egypt, Greater Syria (Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Jordan) and Iraq. The program features interpretations of traditional instrumental forms (Tahmila, Samai and others), rhythmic and melodic improvisations, and original compositions. The concert will highlight the rhythmic and melodic wealth of the Mashriq, communicating the distinct tonal quality of the music known as the Arabic maqam.

Musiques de la Chine ancienne

Sunday, October 17 - 7 p.m.

This concert features two ancient Chinese lutes: the Pipa (a pear-shaped lute) and the Ruan (which has a circular body and is also known as the Moon Guitar). Virtuoso performer Wen Zhao will perform on both instruments, interpreting the songs of an ancient poetic tradition, representative of folk dances from the villages of the South, along with songs from the ancient Silk Road and from festive celebrations. Join us to discover a time-honoured repertoire and hear the sounds of several dynasties that have marked the history of an entire musical culture.

Musiques du Kurdistan

Sunday, October 24 - 7 p.m.

The tanbour (lute) and the daf (frame drum) are two emblematic instruments from Iranian Kurdistan. With its extremely rich and ancient repertoire, this heritage has been transmitted orally by Sufi masters, from the Kurdish maqam to trance rhythms. Pooria Pournazeri, one of the foremost tanbour players of the new generation, and Hamin Honari, a daf virtuoso, will envelop you in the magnificent and moving music of Kurdistan.

Chartrand/Babineau : Folklore du Québec au violon baroque

Sunday, October 31 - 7 p.m.

Together, Nicolas Babineau and Alexis Chartrand explore the musical universe of Quebec's fiddlers. Inspired by a century of tuneful bow strokes that dance across the strings, they offer an intimate, personal and eminently contemporary vision. Highlighting both baroque and modern fiddles, the acoustic guitar, and electroacoustic music's universe of sounds, they convey the richness of Quebec's musical folklore with astonishing sensitivity.

For more information visit https://centredesmusiciensdumonde.com/en/home/