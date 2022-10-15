Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Orchestra's Free Parks Concerts Return For Third Season

Performances start on Sunday, October 23.

Oct. 15, 2022  

Sarasota Orchestra has announced it will resume its highly popular On the Road with SO: Parks and Partners series again for a third season, bringing free performances into the community. Taking place in a variety of venues in Sarasota and Manatee counties, the series showcases musicians of the Orchestra in a chamber music setting. While all performances are family-friendly, the season includes two playground appearances geared toward the youngest of listeners.

The series has received much recognition for the special impact it has made since its debut. It is supported in part by Benderson Development, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and Patt Potter.

Capacity at the outdoor venues is limited. Admission is free at all locations, but attendees are recommended to register for each performance to reserve a space. Registration links and additional information about the On the Road with SO: Parks & Partners series can be found at SarasotaOrchestra.org/parks-and-partners.


Bay Preserve at Osprey

Sarasota Brass Quintet

Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:30pm

Nathan Benderson Park Playground - Children's Performance

Sarasota Wind Quintet

Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 2:30pm

Payne Park Playground - Children's Performance

Sarasota Wind Quintet

Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:30pm

Waterside Place Pavilion - Pop-Up Performance

Sarasota Brass Quintet

Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 10:00am and 11:15am

Waterside Place Pavilion - Pop-Up Performance

Sarasota Brass Quintet

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 10:00am and 11:15am

Nathan Benderson Park Pavilion

Sarasota Brass Quintet

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 2:30pm

G.T. Bray Park Amphitheater

Sarasota Brass Quintet

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:30pm

About Sarasota Orchestra:

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

