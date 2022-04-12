Sarasota Orchestra 21-22 Season Concludes with Fireworks and a Flourish

Sarasota Orchestra concludes its season with fan favorites. The ever-popular Outdoor Pops at the Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium returns. Two young virtuosi star in the final Discover Mozart series concert of the year, performing the composer's much-loved Sinfonia concertante.

Outdoor Pops: Iconic Songs of the '70s

Sarasota Orchestra collaborates with Nashville-based duo Swearingen & Kelli, who recreate the magic of '70s singer-songwriters such as James Taylor, Carole King, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell and more. Christopher Confessore, a frequent guest with the Orchestra, conducts. This longstanding partnership between Sarasota Orchestra and the Orioles gives music-lovers a chance to take in a live performance while enjoying ballpark fare and a relaxed, fun ambiance under the stars. A spectacular fireworks display closes out an evening of musical hits and home runs.

May 6-7, 8:00 pm

Ed Smith Stadium

Tickets from $15, available at www.Orioles.com/arts or (941) 893-6312

Discover Mozart 3: Genius of Youth

A successful season closes with Britten's first opus and two works written by Mozart as a young adult: his showpiece for violin and viola, the Sinfonia concertante, and his Symphony No. 25. Berlin-based conductor Stephen Mulligan, most recently the Associate Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, leads this tribute to the extraordinary accomplishments of young artists. Soloists Maria Ioudenitch and Jordan Bak make their Sarasota debuts.

American violinist Maria Ioudenitch received First Prizes at the Ysaye International Music Competition, the Tibor Varga International Violin Competition and the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition.

Jamaican-American violist Jordan Bak is the 2021 YCAT Robey Artist and a top laureate of the 2020 Sphinx Competition. Bak is also a Grand Prize winner of the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition.

May 14, 7:30pm

Sarasota Opera House

Tickets from $27, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.